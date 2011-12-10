8-year-old gives up presents to help others

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A local third grader gave up presents for Christmas, to help other less fortunate girls.

Liliana Gallegos collected dresses last week and donated them to other kids around Yakima Saturday.



She placed collection bins at local schools and in just one week she collected over 200 dresses!

She gave the dresses to local families at The Salvation Army.



Liliana says she got the idea from a book she read in school, but it grew bigger than she imagined.

"There's a lot of people who don't even have anything. And so I just decided to give away dresses and so we got a bunch, and a lot more than we expected," Liliana said.

She says she received support from the community and even people from Utah and Tennessee.



The dresses that were not given away Saturday, will be donated to Catholic Family Charities, and Madison House to make sure they all find a home.