Robberies in Yakima continue to pile up

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Another robbery Friday night in Yakima, just hours after police make an arrest in a separate robbery case.

The robbery occurred just after 8:30pm on the 600 block of S. 6th Street.

According to police the victim was getting out of his car when he was rammed from behind by a red SUV.



Three suspects got out of the car, a man pointing a gun at the victim while 2 women beat him with rocks.



Helen Darby has lived on that block for 60 years and says these kinds of things aren't surprising anymore, but she's learned to deal with it.

"Does is scare you, living so close it," we ask her.

"It used to, but after a long certain time, you kind of get immune to what's around you," said Darby.

She says her home has even been robbed several times over the years.

As for the robbery, the suspects managed to get away with some cash, and keys.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

There have now been at least a dozen robberies in Yakima in the past month.

And other than Friday night's arrest. Police have not been able to make any others.

