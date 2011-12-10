Electrical fire causes major damage

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Electrical wiring is to blame for a fire that caused about $15,000 in damage Friday.

The fire happened at a home on the 1100 block of Swan Avenue in Yakima.



The person living at the home smelled smoke and called their landlord. When he arrived, he found the fire and called 911.



The fire damaged several walls and the ceiling of the home.

There were no working fire detector in the house.

"Smoke detectors are incredibly important in preventing fire damage and loss of life and limb. So we really encourage everybody to make sure they have a working smoke detector," said Battalion Chief Mitch Cole with the Yakima Fire Dept.

Battalion Chief Cole says a working detector might not have saved the home from damage, but if the person there was asleep and didn't smell the smoke the outcome could have been much different.

He says people should check the batteries in their smoke detectors regularly.