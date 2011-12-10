PASCO, Wash.-- Business workshop helps owners go green. On Saturday there was a workshop for small business owners to learn about recycling and how to use sustainable items that will help them save money.

The event was put on by the Green Builds Business Program. It was sponsored by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and paid for by Walmart.

President of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber Martin Valadez said "we're really teaching them here how they can actually make money so it's not just about being green for the environment, but also being green for growing your business."

This is the first time the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has hosted the class. The group plans to create more small business help clinics in the future.