BURBANK, Wash.--PNNL scientist speaks at global warming workshop. A scientist from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories spoke with several people about the effects of global warming at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge Education Center in Burbank Saturday afternoon.

PNNL Climate Scientist Steve Ghan gave tips on how people can reduce their carbon emissions, and how air pollution affects the environment. Ghan says global warming is something that affects everyone, and more people need to learn about it. He said "it's a multi-generational problem. So get the kids started on it and they can adapt their lifestyle to reduce CO2 emissions."

We're told global warming could kill off animals that can't adapt to temperature change.

Organizers had outdoor activities so participants could actually see the damaging affects of global warming. People who participated in the simulation got to see what would happen to the planet if things didn't change.