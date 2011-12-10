PASCO, Wash.-- Veteran welcomed home from war. A 21-year-old Army Specialist Timothy Mears was welcomed home by friends and family. Mears was serving in Iraq for more than a year.

We talked with his family. They were emotional but very excited to see their soldier come home. His mom, Brenda Berk says "I'm just so incredibly proud of him. He's my hero, he's my baby boy and I am just so thrilled to have him home."Grandmother Maria Roosendaal says "I'm just glad he's home safe."

The ACES group, American Citizens Encouraging Support, were there to support the veteran coming back from war. They have been greeting veterans coming home from war at the Tri-Cities airport since the early 90s.