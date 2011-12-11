High school basketball scores for December 10th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for December 10th

High school basketball scores for Saturday, December 10th:

Boys' high school basketball scores: Ellensburg 61, Wapato 40; Sandpoint 37, Pasco 33; Grandview 46, Selah 40; Skyline 54, Kennewick 44; Mabton 49, Sunnyside Christian 47 (Overtime); Kamiakin 73, Moses Lake 29; Goldendale 56, Columbia-Burbank 36; Kiona-Benton 44, La Salle 30; Highland 45, River View 40; Walla Walla 44, Southridge 41; Davis 64, Sunnyside 59; West Valley 64, Eisenhower 41; Eastmont 61, Wenatchee 47.

Girls high school basketball scores: Sandpoint 27, Pasco 17; Wapato 60, Ellensburg 39; Quincy 51, Othello 17; Grandview 69, Selah 64; Central Valley 63, Chiawana 43; Sunnyside Christian 44, Mabton 42; Sunnyside 61, Davis 57; West Valley 62, Eisenhower 32; River View 47, Highland 23; Goldendale 50, Columbia-Burbank 34; La Salle 48, Kiona-Benton 42; Kamiakin 66, Moses Lake 46; Walla Walla 56, Southridge 28; Kennewick 60, Richland 44.

