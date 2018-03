KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Drive-by shooting in Kennewick. Kennewick Police responded to an incident Sunday at 12:47 a.m. at 704 S. Hawthorne Street. When police arrived the suspect vehicle had fled the scene.

Police say witnesses saw several shots fired at a home. There were people inside but no one was injured. Kennewick Police are continuing to investigate. They say the suspect car was a maroon minivan or Ford Explorer.

If anyone has information call police at 509-586-TIPS (8477).