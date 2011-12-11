KENNEWICK, Wash.--Spa shows off new technology. We checked out a spa that has moved to a new location. Along with the new building they have updated spa technology.

Nouveau Day Spa re-opened it's doors to a newly built facility along Grandridge Boulevard in Kennewick. On Sunday they had an open house where they showed off their new products that are only displayed in a few locations throughout the country.

Owner Kris Waltze explained the technology behind some of their latest equipment. He talks about one of the spa bath tubs and says "it's a big soaking tub. It has billions of tiny little bubbles that hydrate your skin. They firm your skin, they get rid of dead skin and there's only 9 of them in North America."

The owners travel around the world every year to attend spa conventions to buy some of the latest equipment and bring it to the Northwest.

Their new facility is almost 9,000 square feet with more than 18 treatment rooms.