BURBANK, Wash.-- McNary Refuge needs volunteers to maintain programs. A shortage in staff has left one organization with no choice but to decrease public programs. The McNary National Wildlife Refuge Center usually hosts an open event every month, but because of budget cuts and smaller staff they will only be able to put on half of their usual open events.

We're told the group is also in need of volunteers to help keep up some of the on-going programs. Park Ranger Jaynee Levy says "we need volunteers to help monitor the resources. We need volunteers to help with the education program."

Next year the group anticipates to do at least 6 programs open to the public.