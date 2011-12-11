West Valley hunter found alive after 4 nights in the wilderness

COWICHE MILL/RIMROCK, Wash.-- A 47-year-old West Valley man is found alive after 4 nights in the Rimrock area.

"He is an experienced hunter," said Sgt. George Town with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit. "He had already planned and equipped to be out at least 1 night. Certainly we're in his 4th night out, although 2nd night of the search.... Yeah, we're at the point where certainly we're concerned."

20 to 25 search and rescue crew members were out Saturday and Sunday, trying to cover the almost 400 square miles of land Andrew Pough, of West Valley was believed to be in.

"Eliminate an area. If we can't see tracks, and if it's too difficult for us to go, he's just by himself, he wasn't going to go further than we're going to go," said Incident Commander, Kem Russel.

Pough was reported missing on Friday evening by a family member, a day after he was supposed to return home, but never did.

And details of where he was going to be hunting were sketchy at best.

"All they knew was he was hunting by himself in the Rimrock area and that of course is a really big area," said Sgt. Town.

The SAR team worked out of their Mobile Command Post, dividing the land into sections and using 4x4's and snowmobiles to check the area.

"We're trying to eliminate as many possibilities as we can knowing the fact is, we really don't know where this guy is," said Russel.

Luckily, the hunter was found at around 3pm Sunday afternoon, alive.

He was transported to Regional Medical and Cardiac Center.



Unfortunately, that's not always the outcome though.



SAR officials say if you're going on into the wilderness, always tell people exactly where you plan to go in case the worst happens.