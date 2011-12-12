Give blood, get a gift from the Red Cross

KENNEWICK, WA- When you give blood this month, The American Red Cross will give you something as a thank you gift.

Several Tri-Cities businesses have donated items for the 12 Days of Giving blood drive.

Donors at the blood drive this Wednesday at Faith Assembly Church in Pasco will receive tickets to either a Tri City Americans or Fever game.

Donors at Thursday's blood drive sponsored by Windermere Real Estate will receive tickets to Silverwood theme park as a thank you.

Other sponsors have donated ski lift tickets, food, and rounds of golf.

For a complete list of dates, locations, and gifts click here.

You need to make an appointment to be eligible for the gifts.