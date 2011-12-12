City Council consider adopting 2012 budget tomorrow

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima City Council will consider adopting a budget for 2012 tomorrow.

The budget includes a six percent increase in the utility tax to keep six police officer jobs and a few others, but that could change next year.

Councilman Rick Ensey says he plans to hold another vote to get rid of that increase, and incoming council member Sarah Bristol may tip the scales in Ensey's favor.

Mayor Micah Cawley says for now, the council will continue with their current plan.

"We're gonna adopt the budget by the end of the year, and if the direction changes when the council changes then so be it, and we'll move forward from there," says Cawley.

Cawley says if the increase is voted down next year, the council will have plenty of time to adapt. The meeting starts at two tomorrow afternoon in the Yakima City Hall.