Walla Walla Community College named in top 5

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Community College got some national recognition Monday. The Aspen Institute named it one of the top five community colleges in the country. The new title comes with a $100,000 prize.

The institute judged over a thousand colleges based on factors like student learning, successful graduations, and job placement.

"It's our students, it's our faculty and staff, it's also our community and our community sponsorships. So this is something for the whole community to be proud of," says Public Information Officer Melissa Harrison.

Harrison says one of the big reasons why walla Walla ranks so high, is because their graduates earn about twice as much as other new hires in the area.