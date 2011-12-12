Americans deliver teddy bears to sick kids

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Monday the Tri-City Americans delivered teddy bears to kids in the pediatric wing of Kennewick General Hospital.

The Ams Brendan Shinnimin and Lukas Walter dropped off more than 150 bears. They spent time visiting and talking with the children. This year, the Americans collected over 2,500 teddy bears during December third's teddy bear toss game. Shinnimin and Walter say it means a lot being able to help out sick kids.

"We delivered three bears today and to see these sick kids' faces light up when they get that stuffed animal, and for us to be able to bring them that just, it's a great feeling and a great experience," Shinnimin said.

"I'm sure they're happy with it and all that. And it's nice to help people out, and I hope they get better," Walter added.