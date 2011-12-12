Jack and Jordan Anderson have wrestling in their veins

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Brothers Jack and Jordan Anderson have a lot in common. They have wrestling in their veins. They both wrestled at Kamiakin High school. Now, they are both wrestling coaches. Jack is the head wrestling coach at Chiawana, and Jordan is the head wrestling coach at his alma mater.

"He followed me up as he was a little boy as I wrestled at Kamiakin. Then I went to college and wrestled, and he would come to my college matches," Jack said.

"He's what got me into wrestling. He was my idol when I was little. I always wanted to be just like him, and then my dad made sure I continued to try and be better than he was," Jordan said.

Jack, ten years Jordan's senior, has been the head coach at Chiawana for three years. Jordan has only been on the job for two months and is in the process of rebuilding the program.

Jack had to start a whole new wrestling team at Chiawana. Jordan, a first year head coach at Kamiakin, said he has learned a lot by watching Jack's success. The two never wrestled against each other, but that does not mean they do not have an opinion of who is better.

"In our prime my brother was a better wrestler then me," Jack said.

"He worked for everything he got where as my success was kind of natural ability," Jordan said.

As Jordan tries to improve Kamiakin, he says he always has his big brother to help him.