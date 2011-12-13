Davis, Johnson Power CWU Men's Basketball to 86-63 victory - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Davis, Johnson Power CWU Men's Basketball to 86-63 victory over Dominican

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)
 
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (Dec. 12) -- Sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) posted his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Central Washington University men's basketball team defeated Dominican University of California, 86-63, on Monday evening at Nicholson Pavilion.

The Wildcats improved to 6-2 on the year, and ended their season-long five-game home stand with a 4-1 record. Dominican fell to 1-8 on the season.

In addition to his double-double, Davis added five blocks and five steals, bumping his block-per-game average to a conference-best 3.4. Senior forward Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) also posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds -- his third of the season -- marking the second time the duo of Davis and Johnson have recorded a double-double in the same game.

Central gained an 18-point advantage (44-26) at the halfway point as they shot 55.2 percent (16 of 29) including 6 of 8 from three-point territory. The Wildcat defense held the Penguins to 33.3 percent (8 of 24) efficiency and forced 15 first-half turnovers.

The Wildcat offense was almost equally potent in the second-half, shooting 50.0 percent from the field (14 of 28) and converting on 12 of their 15 free-throw attempts as they outscored Dominican, 42-37, to finish with the final 23-point victory.

Central shot 52.6 percent for the game, including 53.3 percent from behind the arc, both of which are season-high percentages. The CWU defense, which came into Monday's game averaging a Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading 6.6 blocked shots per game, increased that mark to 6.9 as they totaled nine rejections on the evening and held the Penguins to a 37.1 percent efficiency from the field. Dominican was 0 for 5 on three-point attempts, which marks the first time in eight seasons -- and just the second time in Greg Sparling's 17 seasons as CWU head coach -- that the Wildcats have held their opponent without a made three-point field goal.

Juniors Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) and Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, while sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) added 11. Central nearly had a sixth player score in double figures, as junior guard Jordan Starr (Yakima, Wash./A.C. Davis HS) finished with nine points.

Penguins center Conner Haysbert scored a team-high 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting, scoring 12 of his points in the second half.

Central Washington will next compete in the Great Western Shootout in Las Vegas, where they play 18th-ranked Alabama-Huntsville on Thursday (Dec. 15), and 13th-ranked Rollins College (Fla.) on Friday (Dec. 16). Both games are slated for a 5 p.m. PST tip-off from the Arena at South Point.

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

