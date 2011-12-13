Davis, Johnson Power CWU Men's Basketball to 86-63 victory over Dominican

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (Dec. 12) -- Sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) posted his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Central Washington University men's basketball team defeated Dominican University of California, 86-63, on Monday evening at Nicholson Pavilion.



The Wildcats improved to 6-2 on the year, and ended their season-long five-game home stand with a 4-1 record. Dominican fell to 1-8 on the season.



In addition to his double-double, Davis added five blocks and five steals, bumping his block-per-game average to a conference-best 3.4. Senior forward Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) also posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds -- his third of the season -- marking the second time the duo of Davis and Johnson have recorded a double-double in the same game.



Central gained an 18-point advantage (44-26) at the halfway point as they shot 55.2 percent (16 of 29) including 6 of 8 from three-point territory. The Wildcat defense held the Penguins to 33.3 percent (8 of 24) efficiency and forced 15 first-half turnovers.



The Wildcat offense was almost equally potent in the second-half, shooting 50.0 percent from the field (14 of 28) and converting on 12 of their 15 free-throw attempts as they outscored Dominican, 42-37, to finish with the final 23-point victory.



Central shot 52.6 percent for the game, including 53.3 percent from behind the arc, both of which are season-high percentages. The CWU defense, which came into Monday's game averaging a Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading 6.6 blocked shots per game, increased that mark to 6.9 as they totaled nine rejections on the evening and held the Penguins to a 37.1 percent efficiency from the field. Dominican was 0 for 5 on three-point attempts, which marks the first time in eight seasons -- and just the second time in Greg Sparling's 17 seasons as CWU head coach -- that the Wildcats have held their opponent without a made three-point field goal.



Juniors Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) and Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, while sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) added 11. Central nearly had a sixth player score in double figures, as junior guard Jordan Starr (Yakima, Wash./A.C. Davis HS) finished with nine points.



Penguins center Conner Haysbert scored a team-high 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting, scoring 12 of his points in the second half.



Central Washington will next compete in the Great Western Shootout in Las Vegas, where they play 18th-ranked Alabama-Huntsville on Thursday (Dec. 15), and 13th-ranked Rollins College (Fla.) on Friday (Dec. 16). Both games are slated for a 5 p.m. PST tip-off from the Arena at South Point.