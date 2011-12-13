Hermiston food drive in it's 41st year

HERMISTON, Oregon., -- Thousands of pounds of food was collected for families in Hermiston today.

The "Christmas Express" drive is in it's 41st year. For the past two weeks kids have been bringing canned and pre-packaged items to area schools.

Hermiston police officers help distribute the food to families selected by school district guidance counselors.

"Christmas is not just about receiving gifts, it's about the hope and the love that's behind Christmas.," says Erica Franz of the Hermiston Police Department. "We as a department would hope that they take our lead."

Families receive a ham, a bag of potatoes, onions, bread and 75 pounds of pre-packaged goods.