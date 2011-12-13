Archery in Schools Program at Enterprise Middle School

RICHLAND, WA. -- Students at Enterprise Middle School in Richland are learning a less traditional sport this week.

Thanks to two large grants from the school's PTA and the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Program, the certified National Archery in the Schools program is teaching students bow and arrow skills in their P.E. classes.

P.E. Teachers went through an 11 hour training process to ensure safety and proper technique for the students.

Diane Zuhlke, one of the PE Teachers at Enterprise, told us, "the goal behind this is to create an environment where kids have an opportunity to excel at a different type of sport and to be able to reach all kids at all levels."

Enterprise Middle School is hoping to launch an archery club in the next few weeks and to continue the archery in schools program next year. Ultimately they want to reach as many students as they can through the unique sport.