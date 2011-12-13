Postal Service pushing back decision on closures

YAKIMA/PASCO, Wash.-- The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday they'll delay closing hundreds of mail processing centers and post offices until May.

The Postal Service says that the decision to move Yakima has been made and there's no going back on it.

What it does mean though, is that the decision on whether Pasco's facility will be moving to Spokane will not come until at least mid-May. Meaning that Yakima's future remains just as uncertain.

The Postal Service says the delay is giving them more time to continue with their feasibility reports and continue going over public comment in the Pasco move.

They're also hoping that Congress will get involved too.

"We're hopeful that this will facilitate the enactment of some kind of comprehensive postal legislation, and there's quite a number of bills that are under consideration by congress," said Ernie Swanson, spokesperson for USPS.

The Postal Service is forecasted to lose just over $14 billion next year, pushing them closure to bankruptcy.

So help from Congress, like pre-funding of health benefit retirement and stopping Saturday mail delivery is something they're hoping for.

Swanson said the they're not looking for a bailout or a blank check, just some help from Congress to keep them from going under.