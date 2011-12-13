Kennewick boys' basketball ready to make a statement

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kennewick boys' basketball team is ready to make some noise in the Big Nine.

The Lions finished 9-12 last season, and have not won their league or a state title since 1989. But at 3-1, the Lions are off to a fast start this season. They returned all five starters from last year's team and graduated only two seniors. Friday the Big Nine 3A opens conference play. Head coach Bradyn Leyde says this could be the year Kennewick makes a statement in the Big Nine.

"We've had some of these guys around since they were sophomores up on varsity so it's a good group of kids. They were really dedicated over the Summer, and we knew we had the makings of a possible good team. We have a very strong league and a lot of people returning this year. Kamiakin is very, very strong. West Valley returns their whole team. It's going to be tough, but we're hoping to be in the upper half of the league," said Bradyn Leyde, Kennewick head coach.