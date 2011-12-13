Pasco man accused of shooting neighbor charged with assault

PASCO, Wash. -- A Pasco man accused of shooting his neighbor at point blank range, now officially faces charges.

54-year-old Froilan Campos-Gonzales was charged Tuesday with 1st degree assault. He is accused of shooting 24-year-old Greggory Warehime at a home on Coolidge Court in Pasco.

Warehime is still in intensive care at Kadlec Medical Center, recovering from spinal cord surgery. NBC Right Now says Warehime will make it, but still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. The bullet did cause nerve damage, but we are told Warehime has sensation in his legs. Only time and physical therapy will determine how well he will recover.

The Franklin County Prosecutor, Shawn Sant says Campos-Gonzales will be officially arraigned December 20th. He will then enter a plea of guilty, or not guilty. Campos-Gonzales was granted bail but remained in jail Tuesday night.

Warehime's family says they believe Campos-Gonzalez suffers from paranoia. Sant says, if the defense has any concern regarding his mental health, those issues will be addressed next week.

A probable cause document says Campos-Gonzalez admitted to shooting him because he was being choked by the victim.