Yakima/Tri-Cities area high school basketball scores 12/13

    Mount Spokane High School's Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...
H.S. Hoops: Boys.. Davis 73, Hanford 62; Southridge 69, Hermiston 50; Zillah 65, River View 37; LaCrosse Washtucna 43, TC Prep 40; East Valley 60, Othello 14; Dayton 82, Pomeroy 38; Sunnyside Christian 50, Columbia Burbank 38; Toppenish 48, Selah 35; Wapato 66, Ephrata 58; Grandview 54, Quincy 42; Ellensburg 70, Prosser 32; Othello 64, East Valley 50; Zillah 51, River View 44; Goldendale 63, Mabton 48; Kiona-Benton 49, Highland 41; Sunnyside Christian 50, Burbank 38; Naches Valley 54, Royal 43; Kittitas 56, Cle Elum 55.

Girls.. Davis 59, Hanford 53; Hermiston 67, Southridge 19; Post Falls 64, Moses Lake 26; Cashmere 70, Eastmont 50; Kiona-Benton City 46, Highland 30; Goldendale 57, Mabton 47; Toppenish 54, Selah 52; Wapato 73, Ephrata 65; Grandview 46, Quincy 26; Prosser 43, Ellensburg 42; East Valley 60, Othello 14; Goldendale 57, Mabton 47; Kiona-Benton 46, Highland 30; Sunnyside Christian 57, Burbank 21; Naches Valley 69, Royal 21; Cle Elum 51, Kittitas 31.

