Three Rivers Community Foundation Grant Ceremony

RICHLAND, WA. -- The Three Rivers Community Foundation held its annual Grant Award Ceremony at the Richland Public Library on Wednesday.

Over $300,000 in grant funding went to 32 non-profit groups chosen from 56 applicants.

The foundation says every year at the event, just by being in the same room, partnerships form between attending organizations, bringing together groups that ultimately help each other.

The biggest grant this year, went to the Martin Luther King Center at the YMCA in Pasco, for $25,000.

Carrie Green, the Executive Director of the Three Rivers Community Foundation, said in response to helping the community with the grants, "When you look around the room collectively and say wow this is a huge impact on Benton Franklin Counties, it feels great, it feels just great."

The foundation is entirely donor based, both individual and corporate. Their hopes, are that even with the tough economy, people will still find the compassion to donate and give money where it's needed.