Company gives $8,000 for Yakima veterans

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Office equipment company Abadan made an eight thousand dollar donation to help veterans in Yakima this morning.

They presented the check to Neighborhood Health and the Yakima County Veterans program.

The donation was based on the number of businesses Abadan got to know through a survey in Yakima. For every business they spoke to, they donated ten dollars.

Yakima County Veterans Program Coordinator David Brown says the money will especially help younger veterans.

"A lot of the younger veterans are coming back and they're facing challenges and a hard economy and this is just one resource that they can turn to and get some help," says Brown.

Brown says the money will help veterans with financial issues, giving them food, clothing and transportation, even stopping some evictions.