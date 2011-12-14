Killian heads to Kuwait

PASCO, Wash.—A key player in the Franklin County Superior Court system is leaving the country for an extended period of time, but he's not giving up his duties. Mike Killian is a navy reservist and recently was told he is going to Kuwait to serve.

Killian will be gone in Kuwait for nine months working with US Customs at an army base. However, he will continue to work as Elected Clerk through Skype, e-mail and phone. A deputy clerk will be on hand if needed.

"It was somewhat unexpected. I got a call from my reserve center in Spokane, WA where I drill and they said you have orders to Kuwait so it was a bit of a surprise yes," says Mike Killian, Franklin County Clerk.

Killian leaves for Kuwait in February.