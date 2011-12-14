Lower gas prices may not last

KENNEWICK, Wash.—Gas prices have dropped in the last few weeks, which is good news for the 91.9-million people traveling for the Christmas holiday. However, a new proposal from Governor Gregoire could give fuel costs another boost.

Prices have gone down by about 20 cents a gallon. The state average is $3.50 a gallon. While crude oil prices rose to $3.55 a barrel, gas prices fell because the demand from American drivers is down.

However, all of that could change. Governor Gregoire proposed increasing gas taxes by 15 to 20 cents a gallon to help pay for the $21-billion needed for transportation costs over the next ten years.

Lawmakers won't discuss specifics until January. If any plan is decided, it will most likely be on the November ballot.

Still, drivers are upset over the proposal.

"I'm not interested in the gas prices going up at all," says Bill Ady, WA driver.

"I think it's terrible. It's just more money out of our pockets that we gotta keep on paying," says Kevin Carpenter, WA driver.

"I think we're already taxed enough on gas. I mean it's hard enough for people that have minimum wage jobs to get back and forth from work. They don't need extra taxes on their gas," says Brenda Mayer, WA driver.

NBC Right Now did ask drivers where else the state should get the money if not from gas taxes. People either said to cut other programs covered by the budget or they didn't have an answer.

For now, enjoy the lower gas costs.