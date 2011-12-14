Coats for Kids Drive Still Underway

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- There is still time to donate to our Coats for Kids Drive! We've received many donations in both the Tri-Cities and Yakima, but we still need your help.

We have received donations from families as well as business and organizations. On Wednesday, the Richland Rotary Club teamed up with Wal-Mart and together donated over 50 brand new winter jackets.

This is the 3rd year the Richland Rotary Club has donated to the drive. Member Jerry McGuire says it's always their goal to help those in need, "There's a lot of people out there that need some help. 50 or plus coats is not a lot of help, but it helps some, and if everybody helps a little bit they can make a pretty big effort," he said.

All of the coats that are donated are distributed locally to kids throughout the Tri-Cities and Yakima. If you haven't donated yet, there is still time! The drive ends at the end of December.