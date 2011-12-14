Tickets increase for talking and texting

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Police officers are writing more tickets this year for people who text and talk on cell phones while driving.

Now, the National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a complete ban of cell phone use in vehicles.

In Washington, troopers wrote 1,009 tickets in 2010 compared to 1,414 for 2011. That's 405 more tickets.

Lieutenant Roger Wilbur of the Washington State Patrol says cell phone use is a problem that's not going away, "I know I see plenty of people still talking on their phone and driving around without using a hands free device. So I know it's still occurring out there and troopers are still writing tickets for it. So it's still something we're seeing."

The NTSB's recommendation carries no power, but they're hoping states like Washington reconsider current laws allowing hands free use.