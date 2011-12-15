CBBN considering regional divisions - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CBBN considering regional divisions

Posted: Updated:

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

PASCO, Wash. -- The Columbia Basin Big Nine could split into north and south divisions. Thursday the principals of those schools will vote to decide. Those in favor say new divisions would decrease traveling costs and increase local competition during the season. Schools would still play within the appropriate 3A or 4A tournaments. Next year Pasco and Eastmont will move up to 4A based on new classroom enrollment numbers.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures