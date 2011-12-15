Morales murder trial back on for February

PASCO, WA- A murder trial called off last summer is back on.

Pasco police arrested Jose Garcia Morales and his brother three years ago for murdering a man and critically wounding the man's wife.

A jury convicted Morales's brother Ramon, but a judge ruled Morales mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Doctors at Eastern State Hospital re-evaluated Morales in October and concluded his mental state has improved.

Corrections officers had to bring Morales into court on a wheelchair, but prosecutors say Morales seems to get worse only when he has to go before doctors or a judge.

Morales' attorneys say Morales still seldom communicates, and when he does, he's incoherent.

The judge set the trial for February.