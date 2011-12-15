Velasco pleads guilty to murder

PASCO, WA-A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his sister.

Pasco police arrested Aaron Velasco, 29, in June after officers discovered the body of Velasco's younger sister outside the family home.

Police say Velasco attacked Magdalena Velasco Garcia, 22, with a machete.

With his family in the courtroom, Velasco pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant is recommending a 15 year prison term when the judge sentences Velasco next month.

Velasco's family had asked for a lighter sentence.

"But they understand through our conversations that we have to have some accountability," Sant says.

Sant says Velasco has no history of violence and at his job at Hanford his employer considered him a valued employee.

A judge will sentence Velasco next month.