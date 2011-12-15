Operation Holiday Express Arrests 49 Tri-City Criminals

TRI-CITIES, WA. -- On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, law enforcement officers in eastern Washington teamed up to combat gang members in the Tri-Cities for what they call "Operation Holiday Express."

Around 80 federal, state and local law enforcement officers went through the Tri-Cities arresting 49 criminals, some on multiple charges. Of those arrests, there were 44 felony charges, 45 misdemeanors, and 7 search warrants. 9 of the arrests were juveniles.

Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg said, "Tri-cities is a bad place to commit a felony assault if you're a criminal gang member because we take those very seriously. And we've been very successful at hunting people down, putting them in jail, and then holding them accountable through the court system as well."

Officials say one reason their semi-annual operation is so successful, is because they're able to pull resources from so many different law enforcement agencies.