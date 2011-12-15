Man lives in a box to raise awareness for those in need

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A man in Yakima will spend the next four days living in a box to raise awareness for those in need.

David McKinney will collect money, toys, food and clothing outside of Wray's Chalet as a part of "Operation T.I.N.C.U.P.". T.I.N.C.U.P. stands for "Those In Need, Can U Pitch in". The proceeds from the event will go to the Union Gospel Mission and the Salvation Army. McKinney says living in the box has given him and others a greater understanding of what it's like to be homeless.

"We have means and a support network to help us if we need it... I can see what it would be like for someone who didn't have that network, that back up plan," says McKinney.

Operation T.I.N.C.U.P. raised over 11,000 dollars last year, and received a half a ton of clothing and two tons of food. You can donate outside of Wray's Chalet on 56th Avenue and Tieton.