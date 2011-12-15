Unique Christmas display

KENNEWICK, Wash.— Picture this, you're driving home and you see mannequins, dolls with painted faces and wigs, and a sign that says ‘School.' That's what many drivers who travel on First Avenue in Kennewick are checking out.

NBC Right now met with the creator Tara Didier. She says she wants to honor veterans for the holidays. She set up dolls that represent children saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but one of the children is sitting. There is also a veteran in a wheelchair and a sign that says ‘It's our right to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance but let me introduce you to someone who can't stand because he was defending that right.'

"Maybe kids driving by will see this and understand more or ask their parents more about it, and they'll learn more about it, because young kids are just starting to learn about this kind of stuff, and it's good for kids to know what our guys over there do for them," says Tara Didier, created display.

Didier says there is no religious meaning. She got the idea from a cartoon her niece sent her. She says she's received positive feedback.

If you want to check it out, head to the 200 block of East First Avenue in Kennewick.