Tri-Cities now has a secure water source

KENNEWICK, Wash.—For the past decade city leaders have been trying to figure out how to supply enough water for our growing population, but Thursday the Department of Ecology announced they have secured a source.

The Tri-Cities now has an agreement to get about 1.3-billion gallons of water a year from Lake Roosevelt. It will create 6,500 more jobs across Washington, more than $65-million in new commercial tax, and $485-million in new residential tax base.

Every six years Tri-Cities leaders plan how much water our community will need for the next 20 years. The Department of Ecology then comes up with a plan.

This agreement has been in the works for the past few years and comes at a much needed time. Pasco has been using more water than they have the rights too. This affects all of Tri-Cities because they work as a team.

The agreement is not the final resolution to our water needs. The 1.3-billion gallons are only half of what is predicted we will need for the next 20 years. Right now the Department of Ecology is looking at other options such as gaining more water right from Lake Roosevelt.