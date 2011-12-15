Tri-Cities named the most secure place to live

KENNEWICK--

The Tri-Cities has been ranked the number one secure place to live in the nation among other mid-sized cities. This is the second time the Tri-Cities has claimed the top spot, the first time was in 2005.

The annual list was complied by Farmers Insurance. They took into account things like crime statistics, air quality, motor vehicle accidents, home foreclosures and life expectancy.

Tri-City resident McKenzie Matyear wasn't surprised when she heard the results, "it's a slower pace here, it's a smaller town, the people feel connected," she said.

Gloria Phillips has been living in the Tri-Cities for just over a year, and says she feels very safe, "I consider Kennewick a great place to live and would highly recommend it to other people," she said.

Farmers Insurance reviewed 127 metro areas with populations between 125,000-500,000 for the study.

The Tri-Cities isn't the only Washington City to make the list; Yakima, Spokane, Olympia, Bellingham and Bremerton are also in the top