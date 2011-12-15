Teenager gets pinned against building by car trying to run from deputies

PASCO, Wash. -- A teenager is facing quite a few charges Thursday after law officers say he tried to run from them. Franklin County Deputies say they saw a van with mismatching front and back plates driving and tried to pull the driver over.

It happened around 8:15 am right off of 4th Avenue near the Highway 12 entrance at Tri-City Battery and Auto Repair in Pasco..



When they did, they say a 16 year old jumped out and tried to run. Corporal Josh Bunten says the teen didn't put the van into park and it actually rolled forward and pinned him against the building. Bunten says the suspect then wiggled loose and tried to make a run for it again.

That's when the store manager ran outside and also tried to stop him.

"I sort of jumped in front of the guy and when he went to change directions to get around me the officer grabbed him from behind and took him down. At that point a gun skidded between my feet and I kneeled down on the guys legs while the cop was trying to get him locked up," says Kevin Goodsel the manager working that morning at Tri-City Battery.

The teenager was treated for his injury and is charged for carrying a weapon as well as driving with a suspended license and expired tags.

The store manager estimates the damage from the van is roughly $2,500.

