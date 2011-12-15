Finley's new band program has its' first public performance

FINLEY, Wash. -- The kids at Finley Elementary School were treated to the sweet sound of music Thursday thanks to a very generous community.

45 students from the fifth grade class at the school are in the band. This year, Finley's Middle School and Sigh school also have a band program because donors who brought in about 30 instruments.

"I like playing an instrument because it gives you something else to do when you're done with your homework. You don't just sit around the house and guess what you're going to do. You have your instrument there and you can play," says

Emma Brown, a fifth grader.

A new instrument can cost about $600 dollars and renting can cost up to $45 a month.

Debbie Dohaniuk, the music teacher for Finley Schools teaches band to the 90 students in the program.

The school is still looking for more instrument donations.