KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A local pitcher is a 1st-team preseason All-American. Kennewick native Tyler Bryant made the list as a junior at Oregon State University. Last year Bryant went 3-2 at Oregon State with a 1.52 ERA. That was the fifth-lowest ERA with at least 40 innings in a season in Beavers history. Bryant was also 12 for 12 in save opportunities. The National College Baseball Writers Association created the All-American list.