Wildcat Men's Basketball Loses 85-75 to #18 Alabama-Huntsville

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Dec. 15) -- Central Washington University sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) had his second consecutive double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, but the Wildcat men's basketball team was upended by 18th-ranked University of Alabama-Huntsville, 85-75, on Thursday night at the Great Western Shootout in Las Vegas.



Central fell with a 6-3 record on the season while UAH improved to 7-2.



Davis was 9 of 15 from the field, tying career-highs for both points and rebounds while adding three blocks. The sophomore has recorded at least three blocks in seven of Central's first nine contests in 2011-12.



The game was arguably won at the foul line, where the Chargers converted on 21 of their 29 attempts (72.4 percent). The Wildcats were not as efficient from the charity stripe, where they shot just 44 percent (11 of 25), their worst single-game free throw percentage since a 36.4 percent performance in a first-round playoff loss to Seattle Pacific in 2008.



Alabama-Huntsville, which advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight last season, took a 9-0 lead within the first 1:09 of the contest, scoring on its first four possessions. The Wildcats battled back and pulled to within four points on a fast break slam by Davis at the 14:33 mark in the opening half, but the Chargers, who shot 60.6 percent (20-33) in the first half, led by as many as 12 points. A 5-0 CWU run, which was the start of an overall 13-2 run spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, brought the Wildcats to within seven at 47-40 at halftime.



The 8-2 spurt to open the second half was highlighted by back-to-back treys from sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) and senior Roby Clyde (Connell, Wash./Pasco HS). Clyde's three was the first of two on the evening, and the first since his sophomore season. Central eventually tied the game at 54 with 14:02 remaining, and went ahead 56-54 on a jumper by senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) 74 seconds later. Alabama-Huntsville used a 12-1 run over the next three and a half minutes to build nine-point advantage, and the Chargers led by as many as 15 en route to the final 10-point margin.



Alabama-Huntsville outshot the Wildcats by eight percent (51.8 percent to 43.8 percent). However, CWU finished with a 38-35 rebounding advantage and its 14 offensive rebounds led to a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points.



Haddock, playing in his hometown for the first time in his collegiate career, also filled up the stat sheet for Central with 14 points, six assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes of action. Junior Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) and Johnson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.



The Wildcats' top two scorers on the season, senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) and junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS), who averaged 15.7 and 12.8 points per game respectively, combined to score just seven points on 2 of 17 shooting, with all seven points coming from Tyler.



The Chargers also had four players score in double figures, led by Josh Magette who had 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Zane Campbell had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for UAH.



Central Washington will look to bounce back tomorrow night, as the Wildcats play 10th-ranked Rollins College (Fla.) in the final game of the Great Western Shootout at 5 p.m.