Wildcat Men's Basketball Loses 85-75 to #18 Alabama-Huntsville

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)
 
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Dec. 15) -- Central Washington University sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) had his second consecutive double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, but the Wildcat men's basketball team was upended by 18th-ranked University of Alabama-Huntsville, 85-75, on Thursday night at the Great Western Shootout in Las Vegas.

Central fell with a 6-3 record on the season while UAH improved to 7-2.

Davis was 9 of 15 from the field, tying career-highs for both points and rebounds while adding three blocks. The sophomore has recorded at least three blocks in seven of Central's first nine contests in 2011-12.

The game was arguably won at the foul line, where the Chargers converted on 21 of their 29 attempts (72.4 percent). The Wildcats were not as efficient from the charity stripe, where they shot just 44 percent (11 of 25), their worst single-game free throw percentage since a 36.4 percent performance in a first-round playoff loss to Seattle Pacific in 2008.
 
Alabama-Huntsville, which advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight last season, took a 9-0 lead within the first 1:09 of the contest, scoring on its first four possessions. The Wildcats battled back and pulled to within four points on a fast break slam by Davis at the 14:33 mark in the opening half, but the Chargers, who shot 60.6 percent (20-33) in the first half, led by as many as 12 points. A 5-0 CWU run, which was the start of an overall 13-2 run spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, brought the Wildcats to within seven at 47-40 at halftime.

The 8-2 spurt to open the second half was highlighted by back-to-back treys from sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) and senior Roby Clyde (Connell, Wash./Pasco HS). Clyde's three was the first of two on the evening, and the first since his sophomore season. Central eventually tied the game at 54 with 14:02 remaining, and went ahead 56-54 on a jumper by senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) 74 seconds later. Alabama-Huntsville used a 12-1 run over the next three and a half minutes to build nine-point advantage, and the Chargers led by as many as 15 en route to the final 10-point margin.

Alabama-Huntsville outshot the Wildcats by eight percent (51.8 percent to 43.8 percent). However, CWU finished with a 38-35 rebounding advantage and its 14 offensive rebounds led to a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Haddock, playing in his hometown for the first time in his collegiate career, also filled up the stat sheet for Central with 14 points, six assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes of action. Junior Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) and Johnson added 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

The Wildcats' top two scorers on the season, senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) and junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS), who averaged 15.7 and 12.8 points per game respectively, combined to score just seven points on 2 of 17 shooting, with all seven points coming from Tyler.

The Chargers also had four players score in double figures, led by Josh Magette who had 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Zane Campbell had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for UAH.

Central Washington will look to bounce back tomorrow night, as the Wildcats play 10th-ranked Rollins College (Fla.) in the final game of the Great Western Shootout at 5 p.m.

  Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

  CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

  Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

