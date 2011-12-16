35 percent of people asking missions for help recently homeless

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A survey of gospel rescue missions across the country shows 35 percent of people asking for help are homeless for the first time. In Yakima that number is at 27 percent.

Yakima Union Gospel Mission Director Rick Phillips says it has to do with the economy. He says many of the recently homeless have part-time or full-time jobs, but they don't earn enough from those jobs to pay the bills.

"They're shaking their heads going, you know, 'I used to support and here I am finding myself in a position where I need support.' So, it's a different place for them," says Phillips.

Phillips says they also see many people who are only one paycheck away from losing their homes. 114 missions across America participated in the survey.