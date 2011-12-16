Pacific Steel and Recycling build new facility

KENNEWICK, Wash.—A new recycling plant is opening, but they're not new to the area. Pacific Steel and Recycling is getting a whole lot bigger.

The new facility on Chemical Drive and Gum Street in Kennewick is four times the size of their current building. The property previously belongs to a business called Auto Scraps.

They started construction in June and plan to open January 3rd. They have not decided what to do with their old facility, but they will not be operating out of it.

In their new location they will start accepting electronics such as laptops, printers and faxes. They also expect your in and out time to be less.

"At the new facility we've got two large scales with an in and an out scale so we can get people moving through faster and get them in, get them out and get them paid and on their way," says Craig F, Pacific Steel & Recycling.

The new building will open January 3rd.