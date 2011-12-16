Family surprised by Christmas lights

KENNEWICK, Wash.—Losing a loved one can be one of the hardest experiences to deal with especially during the holidays. Friday a family was surprised with Christmas lights after they lost a father and husband.

Vikki Smith of Kennewick lost her husband to an unexpected heart attack the day after Thanksgiving. Her 17-year-old daughter who has special needs had her birthday just days later.

To help get the family in the holiday spirit, a friend nominated the family for the 97.5 Cool FM and Gamache Landscaping 2011 Holiday Light Makeover. When the family came home just after 5pm they were surprised with a home covered in Christmas lights.

Smith's husband, Don Smith, spent days getting Christmas lights ready for the tree each year. It was his favorite time of year.