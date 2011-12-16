RICHLAND, Wash.--New building plans for district leaders. Richland School District leaders want to build a new Administration Building. Plans to put together a new building are still very new.

Right now, the Richland School District is drawing up a rough contract and design of a new building. They're working with the same contractors who put together the newly opened Special Programs building. They say a new building would help fit the fast growing school district, which right now has more than 11,000 students enrolled.

Support Services Director Mark Panther says "well we're doing a conceptual design for a future administration building that would be located near the existing building, central office building." Right now Richland School staff are divided into separate buildings. One of the buildings is more than 70 years old and has construction problems.

The district would like a new, 18,000 square foot building that can fit all 36 staff members under one roof. The estimated cost would be between $2-3 million. They have not yet decided how that money would be raised.