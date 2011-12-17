Central Washington men upset Rollins, 88-80 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Central Washington men upset Rollins, 88-80

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Central Washington University junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) scored a season-high 20 points, as the Wildcat men's basketball team upset tenth-ranked Rollins College (Fla.), 88-80, in the final game of the 2011 Great Western Shootout at the Arena at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday.

The Wildcats rebounded from their third loss of the season, improving to 7-3 overall with Friday's victory. The loss was the second straight for Rollins (7-2), which also lost its opening game of the Great Western Shootout to tournament host Western Washington.

Magee failed to score in the Wildcats' opening game in Las Vegas, but made a mends by hitting on 5 of 9 of his field-goal attempts including 2 of 3 from three-point territory, and he was 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 8-2 lead on consecutive three-pointers by junior Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) and senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS), and a jumper by sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS). The Wildcats led for the majority of the first half, with their largest advantage reaching nine points, but they relinquished the lead with less than five minutes left in the opening period. A late three-pointer by sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) and two free throws by sophomore Philipp Lieser (Berlin, Germany/Hainberg Gymnasium Gottingen) allowed Central take a 37-36 lead at the intermission.

Central Washington built a seven-point lead midway through the second half, but the Tars again battled to get to within one point with just under nine minutes left. However, junior Trey Gross (Stockton, Calif./Edison HS) and Magee teamed up to score 11 points over an 80-second span to help the Wildcats build a nine-point advantage with 6:25 left in the contest, providing enough cushion for CWU to hold on for the 88-80 victory.

The Wildcats had a narrow edge in shooting as they shot 46.0 percent from the field (29 of 63) while the Tars were 45.9 percent (28 of 61). Thirteen of the Wildcat field goals came from behind the arc, which tied a season-high in that department. Coby had five of the CWU three-pointers on the evening, accounting for all 15 of his points in the game.

Haddock added 13 points, 10 of which were scored in the pivotal second half, including five in the final 2:24 seconds of the game. Davis, who was an all-tournament team selection, scored all 12 of his points in the first half and added six rebounds and three blocks while battling foul trouble for most of the second half. Senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) scored just six points but hauled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Tars used a steady dose of center Chris Malcolm and guard Jeremy Sharpe to power their offense, as the duo combined to score 46 of Rollins' points with Malcolm scoring a game-high 28 points on 11 of 15 shooting. Rollins got just six points from its bench, while the Central reserves accounted for 43 counters.

Central Washington will enjoy 12 days off between games, as they next travel to Alaska for match-ups against Alaska Anchorage (Thursday, Dec. 29) and Alaska Fairbanks (Saturday, Dec. 31).

  Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

  CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

  Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

