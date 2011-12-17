High school basketball scores for Friday, December 16th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for Friday, December 16th

High school basketball scores for Friday, December 16th:

Boys' basketball final scores: Chiawana 72, Moses Lake 59; Wenatchee 55, Eisenhower 32; Richland 54, Walla Walla 37; Hanford 55, Eastmont 52; Kamiakin 52, West Valley (Yakima) 39; Kennewick 76, Pasco 24; Sunnyside 62, Southridge 43; Mabton 56, River View 55/OT; Zillah 73, Goldendale 68; Naches Valley 68, Riverside Christian 51; Granger 76, La Salle 47; Highland 59, Cle Elum 52/OT; Wapato 64, White Swan 57; Sunnyside Christian 58, Liberty Christian 46.

 Girls' basketball final scores: Chiawana 43, Moses Lake 28; Wenatchee 66, Eisenhower 30; Eastmont 48, Hanford 40; Kamiakin 58, West Valley (Yakima) 40; Kennewick 63, Pasco 32; Sunnyside 55, Southridge 42; Kiona-Benton 48, Columbia-Burbank 28; River View 41, Mabton 34; Riverside Christian 58, Naches Valley 38; Zillah 62, Goldendale 58/OT; La Salle 50, Granger 47; Cle Elum 56, Highland 23; Wapato 59, White Swan 48; Walla Walla 40, Richland 23.

