KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Tri-City Americans defeat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1. Brendan Shinniman had two goals and two assists. He became the 12th player all-time to record 250 career points with Tri-City. Adam Hughesman had one goal, which tied him with Dylan Stanley (113) for 7th on the all-time goals list, moving past Taylor Procyshen/Eric Johansson.