Local group helping keep holidays alive for less fortunate kids

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima Foot Printers handed out toys to over 200 kids around the Yakima Valley Saturday.

With the help of Santa Clause, Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies, and Washington State Patrol they made the rounds.

One of the stops was at the YWCA to give toys to less fortunate kids there.

Organizers say the giveaway started 30 years ago as a way to keep Christmas going for kids who might otherwise not get anything for the holidays.

"When I'm standing there dressed as Santa, or I am Santa and I'm pulling out a gift and calling them out by name those kids eyes are just this big," said Eric Gress with the Yakima Foot Printers.

The Foot Printers also delivered food baskets to families around the area.

In total they donated just about $2,000 worth of toys and food.