Food baskets help hundreds in Kittitas County

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-- Hundreds of volunteers handed out Community Christmas Baskets in Ellensburg Saturday.



About 650 food baskets went out to help families across Kittitas County for the holidays.



The annual food giveaway was started back in the mid 60's and has grown into a huge annual event for Kittitas County.

Families lined up at the Fairgrounds in Ellensburg to pick up their baskets.

"I think the real reason is the children. They need to have Christmas," said Juanita Bowers, the event organizer.

"Christmas is the time of year when we're supposed to be there giving and thinking of others," said volunteer Helen Waddle.

Waddle has been volunteering at the event since the late 60's and says she plans to keep helping as long as she can.

Bowers says they were able to meet all the food needs of families this year, but they did not receive a lot of toy donations.